Video: House Republicans Storm Democrats' Secret Impeachment Hearing

House Republicans stormed the Democrats’ closed-door impeachment deposition within the Capitol, forcing a delay into the secret unconstitutional proceedings.

The charge into the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Wednesday included nearly 50 other lawmakers determined to bring daylight to the secret proceedings helmed by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).

Rep. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) told reporters that Schiff said “nothing” and shut down the deposition as soon as Republicans entered the chamber for their sit-in.

“He doesn’t have the guts to come talk to us,” Marshall said. “He left, he just got up and left. He doesn’t have the guts to tell us why we can’t come in the room, why he doesn’t want this to be transparent. It’s the biggest facade, biggest farce of my life.”

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) compared the secret proceedings to that of the Soviet Union.

Schiff was also “threatening” GOP members with ethics violations after postponing his secret hearing, said Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.).

Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Alabama), who sits on the Armed Services Committee, said he wasn’t even allowed to observe the hearing despite the fact one of the “witnesses” the Democrats were questioning is the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense.

“Adam Schiff just SHUT DOWN his secret underground impeachment hearing after I led a group of Republicans into the room,” Byrne tweeeted. “Now he’s threatening me with an Ethics complaint! I’m on the Armed Services Cmte but being blocked from the Dept. Asst. SecDef’s testimony. This is a SHAM!”

Democrats are sweeping the area after some of the Republicans brought their cell phones into the SCIF.

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Fla.) told the Democrats not to “hide” their impeachment “travesty” “from the American people.”

Several other Republican lawmakers expressed their frustration that House Democrats continue to hold their secret impeachment inquiry without due process or transparency.

Democrats have not released any of the transcripts from the witnesses who appeared in the secret hearings, but selectively leaked their opening statements to shape their narrative that Trump’s impeachment is justified.

Watch the full Republican press conference leading up to their disruption of Democrats’ secret hearing below:

Alex Jones breaks down the high stakes involved with the deep state’s attempt to overthrow the will of the people and impeach a duly elected president fighting for Americans.

