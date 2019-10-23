Video: House Republicans Storm Democrats' Secret Impeachment Hearing

House Republicans stormed the Democrats’ closed-door impeachment deposition within the Capitol, forcing a delay into the secret unconstitutional proceedings.

The charge into the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Wednesday included nearly 50 other lawmakers determined to bring daylight to the secret proceedings helmed by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).

Rep. Matt Gaetz: “We’re going to go and see if we can get inside.” WATCH: Republicans storm closed-door SCIF hearing to protest impeachment inquiry https://t.co/HzYe5CmIux pic.twitter.com/EJBRr3WsnX — The Hill (@thehill) October 23, 2019

Developing: House GOP members storm a secure hearing room to interrupt witness testimony in the impeachment inquiry into @realDonaldTrump @RepMattGaetz led the charge. https://t.co/mWBdJSGZdh pic.twitter.com/Lj1P7mSnVb — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 23, 2019

ALL Americans should be outraged at the secrecy by which Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi are conducting their unauthorized impeachment inquisition of @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. Everyone should stand for truth, transparency, and due process. That’s why I’m storming Schiff’s SCIF. pic.twitter.com/YQJY9E1e0F — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 23, 2019

Rep. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) told reporters that Schiff said “nothing” and shut down the deposition as soon as Republicans entered the chamber for their sit-in.

“He doesn’t have the guts to come talk to us,” Marshall said. “He left, he just got up and left. He doesn’t have the guts to tell us why we can’t come in the room, why he doesn’t want this to be transparent. It’s the biggest facade, biggest farce of my life.”

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) compared the secret proceedings to that of the Soviet Union.

Democrats are trying to deny Republican Members of Congress access to Schiff’s secret impeachment proceedings. What are they hiding?? Enough is enough! The American people deserve transparency! This Democrat scheme to impeach @realDonaldTrump behind closed doors cannot continue. pic.twitter.com/ernM1x73m9 — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 23, 2019

Schiff was also “threatening” GOP members with ethics violations after postponing his secret hearing, said Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.).

I’m a Green Beret and a proud veteran. This impeachment process does not make me proud. As a sitting member of Congress, I still can’t read the transcripts on impeaching our President. I’ve fought in third-world countries that have fairer processes than what we’re seeing today. pic.twitter.com/6QSf8V1qA4 — Rep. Michael Waltz (@RepMichaelWaltz) October 23, 2019

Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Alabama), who sits on the Armed Services Committee, said he wasn’t even allowed to observe the hearing despite the fact one of the “witnesses” the Democrats were questioning is the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense.

“Adam Schiff just SHUT DOWN his secret underground impeachment hearing after I led a group of Republicans into the room,” Byrne tweeeted. “Now he’s threatening me with an Ethics complaint! I’m on the Armed Services Cmte but being blocked from the Dept. Asst. SecDef’s testimony. This is a SHAM!”

Adam Schiff just SHUT DOWN his secret underground impeachment hearing after I led a group of Republicans into the room. Now he’s threatening me with an Ethics complaint! I’m on the Armed Services Cmte but being blocked from the Dept. Asst. SecDef’s testimony. This is a SHAM! pic.twitter.com/6qUMerxENC — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) October 23, 2019

Democrats are sweeping the area after some of the Republicans brought their cell phones into the SCIF.

• Why don't we know who the whistleblower is?

• Why is this so-called #impeachment "inquiry" being ran secretly in the basement of the U.S. Capitol?

• Why are the American people being left in the dark?@RepAdamSchiff owes us all answers. pic.twitter.com/1NZUqq9Fwz — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) October 23, 2019

America, whatever you believe about our President, you must realize that senior Democrat leadership in the House is ignoring the founding principles of our democracy. We need the House to vote on this and it must be done in transparency. pic.twitter.com/vcIjiaycDQ — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) October 23, 2019

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Fla.) told the Democrats not to “hide” their impeachment “travesty” “from the American people.”

Rep. Mo Brooks: “By golly, if they’re going to do it, do it in public. Don’t hide it from the American people. Show your face where we can all see the travesty that you are trying to foist on America & the degradation of our Republic that you are engaged in.” pic.twitter.com/LrGJ4mCF7w — The Hill (@thehill) October 23, 2019

Several other Republican lawmakers expressed their frustration that House Democrats continue to hold their secret impeachment inquiry without due process or transparency.

.@RepLeeZeldin: LEAKED testimony “is not firsthand from Ambassador Taylor, it’s not secondhand from Ambassador, it’s not THIRD-hand from Ambassador Taylor…” “On the process and the substance, this whole thing has been a JOKE.” pic.twitter.com/EHJX5qYym6 — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) October 23, 2019

We are sick and tired of this secretive, backroom impeachment sham. My Republican colleagues and I just stormed the impeachment hearing room and finally got in. However, Chairman Schiff got up and walked away. That’s what cowards do, they get up and walk away. #StoptheSchiffShow pic.twitter.com/trDb8P3pG6 — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) October 23, 2019

From this morning’s press conference outside the basement room of the Capitol where Adam Schiff is conducting his closed-door hearings. Watch here ⤵️⤵️⤵️ pic.twitter.com/CTTg2uZLFW — Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (@RepDLesko) October 23, 2019

#NEW: .@RepMarkWalker speaks out against the impeachment inquiry into Pres. Trump: “The American people are being shut out. House Democrats are bypassing Constitutional norms and basic standards of due process with their impeachment obsession.”pic.twitter.com/D9hGQrr9Gq — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) October 23, 2019

I joined @RepMattGaetz and dozens of other @HouseGOP colleagues for a press conference to demand @RepAdamSchiff open the “impeachment inquiry” hearings and be transparent. We then went to the SCIF and the @HouseDemocrats ended the hearing and left the room. My reaction ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1WpF6CzF24 — Congressman Fred Keller (@RepFredKeller) October 23, 2019

Stepping out of Schiff’s dungeon for a quick update. Members and the thousands of constituents they represent have a right to know what’s going on in this “impeachment inquiry.” Schiff’s efforts to hide this process from the American people will not stand. #StopTheSchiffShow pic.twitter.com/asEJV7Yvm9 — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) October 23, 2019

Democrats have not released any of the transcripts from the witnesses who appeared in the secret hearings, but selectively leaked their opening statements to shape their narrative that Trump’s impeachment is justified.

Watch the full Republican press conference leading up to their disruption of Democrats’ secret hearing below:

