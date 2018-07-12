House Republicans to Question FBI Agent About Anti-Trump Texts

An FBI official will testify before two House committees Thursday investigating allegations of bias within the agency against President Donald Trump.

Counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok will tell lawmakers that his work has never been tainted by politics and that the intense scrutiny he is facing represents “just another victory notch in Putin’s belt,” according to prepared remarks obtained by The Associated Press.

Strzok will say in his opening statement that he has never allowed personal opinions to infect his work, that he knew information during the campaign that had the potential to damage Trump but never contemplated leaking it and that the focus on him by Congress is misguided and plays into “our enemies’ campaign to tear America apart,” according to the prepared remarks.

