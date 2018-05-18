House RINOs, Dems Push for Immigration Reform

The RINOs and the Democrats are joining forces to push ahead with a discharge petition unless an immigration deal to protect DACAs is reached within 24 hours.

Amnesty for DACA — people who say they were brought here as youths — is the only leverage Republicans have to protect our borders. This discharge petition would put individual bills on to the floor, ending all leverage.

Amnesty for anywhere from 700,000 to millions could turn as many as five red states blue, and it is also the bargaining chip for any immigration deal. As more and more DACA pour in, there is the possibility that milions more could be included at a later date.

