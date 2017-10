A house-sized asteroid hurtling through space is expected to just barely shave past Earth this week, according to experts.

The space rock, dubbed 2012 TC4, will whiz by the planet at an altitude of less than 27,300 miles and squeeze past geostationary satellites orbiting earth with even less distance to spare, the Guardian reported.

The gap is equivalent to an eighth of the distance between the earth and the moon.

