House Unanimously Passes Resolution Condemning Attack by Turkish Personnel on Protesters in D.C.

The House of Representatives unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday night condemning the attack by Turkish personnel on protesters in Washington, D.C., last month.

The resolution came in response to an attack on peaceful protesters gathered outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence on May 16. Though the Turkish government, which refused to answer repeated questions from the Washington Free Beacon, released a statement that said the protesters instigated the violence, video shows supporters of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan initiated the violence, and members of his security detail physically beat the protesters.

The resolution condemned the Turkish personnel for acting “in an unprofessional and brutal manner” during the May 16 incident. It called for any Turkish personnel involved in the attack to be either charged and prosecuted or removed from the United States and barred from reentering.

“It is the sense of the House of Representatives that the rights to peacefully assemble and freely express one’s views are essential to the fabric of American democracy,” the resolution said. “The Turkish security forces acted in an unprofessional and brutal manner, reflecting poorly on President Erdogan and the Government of Turkey; any Turkish security officials who directed, oversaw, or participated in efforts by Turkish security forces to illegally suppress peaceful protests on May 16, 2017, should be charged and prosecuted under United States law.”

