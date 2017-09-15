House Votes to Crack Down on Illegal Aliens with Gang Ties

The House passed legislation on Thursday that would make it easier for the government to deport immigrants suspected of gang activity.

Passage of the bill, largely along party lines in a vote of 233-175, came after Democratic leaders said they had reached an agreement with President Trump Wednesday night to keep protections in place for young undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

Eleven Democrats, many of whom face tough reelection races in 2018, joined with all but one Republican in favor of the legislation. Libertarian Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) was the only GOP lawmaker to oppose it.

Thursday’s bill, titled the Criminal Alien Gang Member Removal Act, is the first immigration measure considered in the House since the Trump administration’s announcement last week that it is phasing out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program over the next six months.

