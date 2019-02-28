House Votes to Notify ICE when Illegal Immigrants Try to Buy Guns

Image Credits: John Moore/Getty Images.

Republicans scored a rare victory in the Democrat-controlled House Wednesday, winning a vote to have authorities notify deportation officers any time an illegal immigrant tries to buy a gun.

It’s illegal for those in the country without legal status to have firearms, but an average of more than 10 a day try anyway.

Republicans offered an amendment to a broader gun background check bill to have the National Instant Criminal Background Check System report them to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which could then decide if it wants to pick them up for deportation.

Read more


Related Articles

NYPD: MS-13 Planning To Target Off-Duty Cops At Their Homes

NYPD: MS-13 Planning To Target Off-Duty Cops At Their Homes

U.S. News
Comments
House passes sweeping gun legislation to expand background checks to cover virtually all sales

House passes sweeping gun legislation to expand background checks to cover virtually all sales

U.S. News
Comments

Michael Cohen: I Fear If Trump Loses in 2020, ‘There Will Never Be a Peaceful Transition of Power’

U.S. News
Comments

Ocasio-Cortez lashes out after pics surface of hamburger dinner, slams ‘stalkerish’ restaurant photographer

U.S. News
Comments

Gambino mob heir predicts Michael Cohen will get WHACKED in prison because ‘inmates love Trump and hate rats’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments