House Votes to Notify ICE when Illegal Immigrants Try to Buy Guns

Republicans scored a rare victory in the Democrat-controlled House Wednesday, winning a vote to have authorities notify deportation officers any time an illegal immigrant tries to buy a gun.

It’s illegal for those in the country without legal status to have firearms, but an average of more than 10 a day try anyway.

Republicans offered an amendment to a broader gun background check bill to have the National Instant Criminal Background Check System report them to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which could then decide if it wants to pick them up for deportation.

