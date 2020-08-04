Houston Mayor Orders $250 Fines For People Who Refuse to Wear Masks

Democratic Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has announced that police will begin issuing citations against people not wearing masks, hitting them with a fine of $250 dollars.

“For months, we have been focusing on education and not citations, but now I am instructing the Houston Police Department to issue the necessary warnings and citations to anyone not wearing a mask in public if they do not meet the criteria for an exemption,” the mayor said Monday at a press briefing.

Police said that the wouldn’t respond to call outs reporting people for not wearing masks, but they would issue the fine if they saw someone not covering up during regular patrols.

The citation comes with a $250 fine. Lives are at stake, so I am taking this step to save lives and slow the virus from spreading in the month of August. — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) August 3, 2020

Turner asked residents to not “get mad” at police officers, asserting, “It’s all about public health and driving our numbers down.”

As we highlighted yesterday, Dr. Deborah Birx suggested that Americans should wear masks inside their own homes to protect elderly loved ones from coronavirus.

The efficacy of masks is far from the settled science that the mainstream media purports it to be, with the Netherlands refusing to enforce the wearing of masks, while health authorities in Sweden have described them as “pointless.”

Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci raised the prospect of face coverings becoming even more cumbersome when he suggested Americans may wish to start wearing eye goggles in addition to a mask.

