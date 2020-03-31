Houston Mayor Tells Crooks, Criminals to “Chill” During Coronavirus Lockdown

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has asked criminals to comply with lockdown orders and stop the crime.

Amid announcements discussing how to keep police and first responders safe during the coronavirus crisis, Mayor Turner said the best way to protect city employees is not to commit crime in the first place.

“For our police officers, the best way to help police officers: don’t commit a crime and then you won’t need us,” Turner, a Democrat, stated during a press briefing Monday.

The mayor continued his inane rant by pleading with criminals to “take a break.”

“Let me just make my plea. Until the Coronavirus is resolved, criminals take a break, okay?” Turner stated.

“Stay home, okay? Stay home. And don’t commit any crimes.”

“And that way, they’ll stay safe and out of jail, and police officers will stay safe and go home to their families, okay?”

“So everybody chill. Crooks, criminals, you chill. Wait ‘til the Coronavirus is over, okay, and then we’ll all be okay.”

Perhaps it’d have been easier for both citizens and criminals to “chill” if a bunch of felons hadn’t recently been released from Harris County jails.

Maybe it’s not such a bad idea to have a firearm during these times.

“There has been no formal announcement from any group of Houston criminals on whether or not they are up to chillin’ and taking a break at this time.” notes the Eric Scheiner at MRCTV.org.

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars


Robert Barnes joins Alex Jones in-studio to break down CBS getting caught using footage from Italy to fake a need for action in NYC.

Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Obama Drops Coronavirus Bombshell: It's All Due to Climate Change!

Obama Drops Coronavirus Bombshell: It’s All Due to Climate Change!

U.S. News
Comments
Adviser to Trump Warns: If Dems Win in November, "They're Going to Crush Fox News"

Adviser to Trump Warns: If Dems Win in November, “They’re Going to Crush Fox News”

U.S. News
Comments

Empire State Building Debuts Dystopian Red ‘Siren’ Light

U.S. News
comments

Hospital Exec Fired After Discussing Ways Of Ensuring Trump Supporters Get Coronavirus

U.S. News
comments

The ‘My Pillow’ Guy Just Triggered A Herd Of Leftists And It’s Hilarious

U.S. News
comments

Comments