Houston, Texas Police Union Refuses To Enforce Judge's Mandatory Mask Law

In a press release titled, “Houston Police Officer’s Union (HPOU) Response to Lina Hidalgo’s Draconian Mask Order,” the Texas law enforcement group publicly announced their opposition to a county judge’s mandatory mask decree.

The statement comes in response to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s 30-day mandatory face mask order, which begins on April 27.

Residents must wear a mask, handkerchief, bandana, or scarf when in public unless they’re eating or exercising.

The act received immediate backlash, including the following statement written by the President of the Houston Police Officers’ Union Joe Gamaldi.

“Now we want to be very clear, HPOU believes everyone should be wearing a mask in public, in order to protect themselves from the virus and we are encouraging all of our officers to wear a mask. However, we draw the line at the draconian measures Hidalgo has decided to engage in,” he explains.

Gamaldi continues to note that his officers work hard to earn the trust of their community, saying, “We will not sit idly by and allow Hidalgo to tear that bridge down, with her horrific leadership and echo chamber decision making.”

The Houston Police Officer’s Union has reached out to AG Bill Barr for an opinion on the legality of the mandatory mask law in the first place.

In the meantime, Gamaldi says, officers will use discretion, adding, “The last thing any of us need to do is kick our community while they are down.”

The statement goes on to detail how thinly spread out Houston police already are with murders up 35% and burglaries up 30% since the coronavirus pandemic started.

“We do not have time to be pawns in Hidalgo’s game of attempting to control the action of law abiding, tax paying individuals of our community. Especially since this idiotic order, is possibly an unconstitutional one, from the County Judge,” the press release states.

Concluding the statement, Gamaldi maintains, “We will continue to serve with honor, and respect our community, despite Hidalgo’s best effort to erode that respect.”

HPOU response to @LinaHidalgoTX draconian mask order: “Now we want to be very clear, HPOU believes everyone should be wearing a mask in public, in order to protect themselves from the virus and we are encouraging all of our officers to wear a mask. However, we draw the line…” pic.twitter.com/XbphfNYHii — Houston Police Officers' Union (@HPOUTX) April 22, 2020

Houston City Councilman Greg Travis used his breathing condition as an example of why some residents will not want to comply, saying, “I don’t like being put into this position. If (Judge Hidalgo) asks me to put on a hazmat suit, do I have to put on a hazmat suit? Some things should be left to people because they know their individual conditions and individual situations.”

Officer Gamaldi’s leadership and resistance to unconstitutional orders should serve as an example for law enforcement personnel nationwide who wish to maintain a good relationship with the community they serve.

