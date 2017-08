Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

The @I_Find_Planets exoplanet Twitter bot has a unique talent for describing (made-up) other worlds.

Some sample tweets:

“I have discovered a planet. It is sooooooo far. It has 960 rings. It makes me feel passionate.”

“We have discovered a planet. It is many cubits away. Occasionally, a comforting babbling is heard in the air. It may give us pride.”

