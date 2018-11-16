How Bezos, Cuomo and Amazon Screwed Over New York

Find out how Amazon’s Jeff Bezos teamed up with Democrat politicians to rip off the taxpayers of New York.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Video: Rand Paul Warns Of Censorship Of Conservatives By Big Tech

Video: Rand Paul Warns Of Censorship Of Conservatives By Big Tech

Science & Tech
Comments
Trump Must Stop Web Censorship To Save America And The World

Trump Must Stop Web Censorship To Save America And The World

Science & Tech
Comments

National Facial Recognition Database To Use Loyalty Rewards To Identify American Shoppers

Science & Tech
Comments

Astronomers find possible elusive star behind supernova

Science & Tech
Comments

NASA Learns More About Interstellar Visitor ‘Oumuamua’

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments