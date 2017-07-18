How Crumbling US Infrastructure Hurts Manufacturing Biz

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Kip Eideberg, vice president of public affairs and advocacy for the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Tuesday regarding “Made in America Week” at the White House, improving America’s infrastructure, and AEM’s “I Make America” project.

While discussing a potential infrastructure bill, Eideberg said, “We used to have an infrastructure advantage in this country. We used to have the best infrastructure in the world, which gave companies that make things in America a great advantage over other economies, and we’ve let that infrastructure advantage crumble.”

Read More


Related Articles

S&P 500, Nasdaq Close at Records as Tech Shares Lead

S&P 500, Nasdaq Close at Records as Tech Shares Lead

Economy
Comments
Cashless Society Alert: Visa Will Be Giving Up To $500,000 To Restaurants That Go ‘100% Cashless’

Cashless Society Alert: Visa Will Be Giving Up To $500,000 To Restaurants That Go ‘100% Cashless’

Economy
Comments

$10bn Cryptocurrency Devaluation in 24 Hours, Bitcoin Hit Hard

Economy
Comments

When Government Contracts Become Corporate Welfare

Economy
Comments

Wall Street slightly up as earnings season picks up pace

Economy
Comments

Comments