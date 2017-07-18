How Crumbling US Infrastructure Hurts Manufacturing Biz

Kip Eideberg, vice president of public affairs and advocacy for the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Tuesday regarding “Made in America Week” at the White House, improving America’s infrastructure, and AEM’s “I Make America” project.

While discussing a potential infrastructure bill, Eideberg said, “We used to have an infrastructure advantage in this country. We used to have the best infrastructure in the world, which gave companies that make things in America a great advantage over other economies, and we’ve let that infrastructure advantage crumble.”

Read More