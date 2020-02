Brian Wilson reveals how U.S. biological warfare programs led to the proliferation of disease-carrying ticks, causing a health crisis of epic proportions.

Much of the research presented in this investigative report can be found in Kris Newby’s acclaimed book: “Bitten: The Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons.”

