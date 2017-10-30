How do human genes act in space?

NASA’s Twins Study preliminary results have revealed that space travel causes an increase in methylation, the process of turning genes on and off, and additional knowledge in how that process works.

NASA’s Twins Study investigates subtle effects and changes that might occur in spaceflight as compared to Earth. This is done by studying two individuals who have the same genetics – identical twin astronauts Scott and Mark Kelly- but are in different environments for one year. Read more about the Twins Study.

Chris Mason of Weill Cornell Medicine is the Twins Study Principal Investigator.

