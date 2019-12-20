How “Dumbed Down” Has America Become? Here Are 30 People That Actually Believe Trump Is No Longer President

I knew that Americans were dumb, but I didn’t think it was this bad.

In the hours after President Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives, thousands of people immediately began wildly celebrating on social media because “Trump is not the president anymore”.

But of course that is not true at all.

Two-thirds of the Senate will have to vote to convict Trump in order to remove him from office, and at this point that seems exceedingly unlikely.

Anyone that has received even the most basic education about the U.S. Constitution should know this, so how is it possible that there are vast hordes of people out there that actually believe that Donald Trump is no longer the president of the United States?

This is yet another example that demonstrates how spectacularly our system of public education has failed.

Not too long ago, I wrote an article about a recent study that found that 15-year-old students in China are nearly four full grade levels ahead of 15-year-old students in the United States in math.

The rest of the world is running circles around us, and our population is getting more “dumbed down” with each passing year.

But you have to be a very special kind of stupid to actually think that Donald Trump is no longer our president.

Within this article are 30 actual Twitter posts that were posted shortly after the impeachment votes were taken, and the level of idiocy displayed is absolutely chilling.

Thank you America 🤩😂😂😂😂…. Donald Trump is no longer the president. Good decision #TrumpImpeachment pic.twitter.com/BHciCEztld — Vanessa_AB (@VanessaAB13) December 19, 2019

"Me waking up knowing trump is no longer president as of today!! We won the fascists lose!!! RESIST ✊🏾✊🏾🎉. We have finally done it guys!! The sexist, islamophobist, homophobes, transphobes, misoginistic, nazi, whites who promote anti-semitism. Are burning in hell!!" Lookin ass pic.twitter.com/zGvfrrrcBP — 🎄🎅Maybe Ivan?☃️🎁 (@AIDSTITSOFF) December 19, 2019

Annnnnd Trump is NO LONGER THE PRESIDENT — Roderick Hackworth (@DaRocwieler) December 19, 2019

DONALD TRUMP IS NOT THE PRESIDENT ANY MORE. pic.twitter.com/U9TI1QSvf3 — IG peauxboytreatz (@peauxb0y) December 19, 2019

Donald Trump got impeached. He is not the president anymore — WESTCOASTBABYGIRL (@RuthlessQueen69) December 19, 2019

Donald Trump is no longer our president . Wow 🤩 — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒𝓇𝑔𝒾𝓇𝓁✨ (@alyciaisaspirit) December 19, 2019

Trump is no longer president, he has been IMPEACHED! 2020’s vision is looking very clear 🙏🏿 — Loznola MC 2020 (@LoznolaMC) December 19, 2019

I’m seeing a lot of confusion on my timeline, so let me clarify what’s going on. Trump is no longer president and every day he continues to say he is he’s breaking the law. — eyeballslicer (@eyeballslicer) December 19, 2019

Trumps not president anymore. 🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/onP8KTk0mM — Fo Sachi 🏚🐀💩 (@tacotraplord) December 19, 2019

so now that trumps impeached (voted out of presidency / not president anymore) how we feeling — 🎄paige|ia-finals (@graysamigo) December 19, 2019

YEEEEEESSSSS @realDonaldTrump is NO LONGER THE PRESIDENT!!!!! 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 let us rejoice! — “UNCLE REESE” (@_ShortybyForty) December 19, 2019

Finally the rest of the world can go to bed knowing that Trump is no longer President. Well done America 👏👏👏👏👏👏 @realDonaldTrump #Impeached — Thamsanqa D Ndiweni (@thamsanqa18) December 19, 2019

Guys!!! Hes impeached!!!! @realDonaldTrump is no longer our president!!!! — Sam Hyde (@SHyde330) December 19, 2019

So Trump is no longer our president anymore haha am I hearing this correctly — Kaileigh Gentry (@kaileighg1234) December 19, 2019

Haha donald trumps no longer president of the USA — Carson K (@carson__koch) December 19, 2019

Also he is no longer President Trump. You can call him Mr. Trump. Looking forward to his meltdown. — 𝕛𝕖𝕟𝕟𝕪 𝕛𝕚𝕟𝕘𝕝𝕖 𝕓𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕤 🎄🔔 (@JenVoices) December 19, 2019

Can y’all believe the world is almost 2,020 years old and trump is no longer our president — Olivia Howell (@oliviakhowell_) December 19, 2019

He is no longer President Donald J. Trump. He is now IMPEACHED President, Donald J. Trump. That has a nice ring to it. — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) December 19, 2019

trump is no longer president ?! what a great way to end the decade #Impeached — maaauuurrriii🧡☄️ (@301_mauri) December 19, 2019

Me going back to America knowing Trump isn't president anymore pic.twitter.com/aBg1prlabc — ιтzєℓ🎅 (@uwubimon) December 19, 2019

Sadly Donald Jay Trump was now impeaxhed and is no longer President. sad day for #KAG — Tim Heidecker (@timheidecker) December 19, 2019

Me rn knowing trump is no longer president#TrumpImpeachment pic.twitter.com/M1BQCrKian — yogiiiii (@GodlyKryptic) December 19, 2019

President trump is no longer president. The universe always rights itself. ALWAYS — lord_farqwod (@darkskinfoxxx) December 19, 2019

The vibes in the air are great since Trump isn’t president anymore — ariana💘 (@AiiirEanna) December 19, 2019

Who will be the first famous person to tweet about Trump no longer being president anymore when they see the news? — Django Fett (@HumbleTeej) December 19, 2019

RT IF YOU ARE HAPPY THAT TRUMP IS NO LONGER PRESIDENT!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🦅🦅🦅🗽🗽🗽 — Layton Sheets (@laysheets) December 19, 2019

It’s official trump is no longer our president 🎉🎊🎉 — 🏴‍☠️🕸Riah Regular 🕷🏴‍☠️ (@HOTHOTCOMMODITY) December 19, 2019

Yo, Donald Trump is not president anymore, that’s good. — Kahlil Love (@kahlil_love) December 19, 2019

Trump is not president anymore soo time to celebrate — Gabriel❄️ (@isGabrielGuy) December 19, 2019

Well ur not president anymore — omar (@omar55424279) December 19, 2019

not president anymore bum! — zakia 💗‼️ (@zakia_flowers) December 19, 2019



woah crazy trump isn’t president anymore — Jag (@notjagwilliams) December 19, 2019

My question is who made Trump the defacto leader of the GOP. If he’s not president anymore, doesn’t that cut off his (abuse of) power? — Chris Frank (@Frankly_Chris) December 18, 2019

So glad that Trump isn;t the President anymore — Samuel D. Finkelstein II (@CANCEL_SAM) December 19, 2019

Can’t believe Trump isn’t president anymore. I’m literally shaking — Brandon Stanley (@branstan_) December 19, 2019

since donald trump isn't president anymore, can @Twitter delete his account? — Hasan Noor (@hxsannoor) December 19, 2019

I could almost feel my eyeballs burning as I read those tweets because of the extreme level of stupidity displayed in them.

Are Americans really this ignorant?

And the truth is that Trump has not actually officially been impeached yet. The following explanation of this point comes from Bloomberg…

But an indefinite delay would pose a serious problem. Impeachment as contemplated by the Constitution does not consist merely of the vote by the House, but of the process of sending the articles to the Senate for trial. Both parts are necessary to make an impeachment under the Constitution: The House must actually send the articles and send managers to the Senate to prosecute the impeachment. And the Senate must actually hold a trial. If the House does not communicate its impeachment to the Senate, it hasn’t actually impeached the president. If the articles are not transmitted, Trump could legitimately say that he wasn’t truly impeached at all. That’s because “impeachment” under the Constitution means the House sending its approved articles of to the Senate, with House managers standing up in the Senate and saying the president is impeached.

For now, Nancy Pelosi are her minions are warning that they may delay sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate, and that delay could potentially last for an extended period of time.

The Democrats want to be assured that there will be a “fair trial”, but so far Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer seem to be very far apart on any sort of an agreement…

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer met on Thursday to discuss the Senate impeachment trial that will determine whether the president is removed from office, but the leaders could not come to an agreement. The meeting marked the first concrete step in establishing how a Senate trial will work, something that will likely begin in January. Schumer reiterated his position that witnesses and documents are needed and asked that McConnell mull over this proposal over the holidays. After the meeting, McConnell took to the Senate floor to say he was opposed to the idea and explained he wanted a minimalist resolution that outlined procedures for the start of the trial, similar to something that passed unanimously during President Bill Clinton’s impeachment. The resolution did not deal with contentious issues like testimony from witnesses, as they were voted on later during the trial.

If I was President Trump, I would actually be pushing for the trial to begin as quickly as possible, because if the vote was held today there is no way that the Republican-controlled Senate would remove him from office.

But an extended delay could potentially open the door for all sorts of shenanigans. It is well known that there are a lot of Republicans in the Senate that are not particularly fond of Trump, and giving them lots of time to “consider their options” is not wise.

The longer this impeachment saga is drawn out, the more it is going to divide our nation. And since 2020 is an election year, it was already promising to be a chaotic year anyway. As I warned yesterday, all of the anger and frustration that have been building under the surface could explode at any time, and what is ahead of us is not going to be pretty.

If much of the population actually thought that Donald Trump was no longer president because he was impeached by the House, what else can they be led to believe?

We are at such a critical moment in our history, and if our forefathers could see us today they would be rolling over in their graves. This generation has made a mockery of everything that previous generations of Americans worked so hard to build, and our society is literally coming apart at the seams right in front of our eyes.