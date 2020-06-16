How Far Past Repair Has The Lockdown Injured Our Economy? American Countdown

Image Credits: JOHANNES EISELE / Contributor / Getty.

On this Tuesday transmission of American Countdown, your host constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes points out the hypocrisy of mainstream media for condemning Trump rallies due to COVID-19 fears while they simultaneously cheer BLM protests with tens of thousands of people in the streets. Barnes also tries to assess the amount of damage already done to the American economy thanks to coronavirus lockdown orders. Don’t forget to share this exclusive broadcast as Infowars is being censored by Big Tech in collaboration with the Dinosaur Media.

