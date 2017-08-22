How Google is Secretly Recording YOU through your Mobile

Image Credits: EMMI KORHONEN/AFP/Getty Images.

Share1
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 1

DID you know that Google has been recording you without your knowledge?

The technology giant has effectively turned millions of its users’ smartphones into listening devices that can capture intimate conversations – even when they aren’t in the room.

If you own an Android phone, it’s likely that you’ve used Google’s Assistant, which is similar to Apple’s Siri.

Google says it only turns on and begins recording when you utter the words “OK Google”.

But a Sun investigation has found that the virtual assistant is a little hard of hearing.

Read more

Share1
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 1

Related Articles

St. Louis’s First Total Solar Eclipse Since 1442

St. Louis’s First Total Solar Eclipse Since 1442

Science & Tech
Comments
Scientists remotely hacked a brain, controlling body movements

Scientists remotely hacked a brain, controlling body movements

Science & Tech
Comments

Hackers threaten to leak HBO ‘Game of Thrones’ season finale

Science & Tech
Comments

Elon Musk Joins Call for Ban on Killer Robots

Science & Tech
Comments

Elon Musk Joins more than 100 Tech Bosses Calling for Ban on Killer Robots

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments