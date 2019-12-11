How Google Took Over The World - Full Documentary

This powerful documentary chronicles Alex Jones’ battle to spread his pro-human & pro-liberty messages despite Big Tech & the corporate media’s best efforts to silence him.

Defeat the censors by watching and sharing this moving story from PINGTR1P that also tells of Google’s rise to the pinnacle of free speech censorship and how the tech giant targeted a mild-mannered water filter merchant from Austin, Texas.

YouTube Mirror:

The Censorship Singularity Is Upon Us



Alex Jones breaks down the state of censorship and the authoritarian communication control plan.

Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!