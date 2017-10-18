How Kurds Used ISIS & Antifa to Expel Christians in Middle East

The Iraqi security forces have taken full control of the city of Kirkuk , and as Kurdish militia Peshmerga retreats, the Iraqi army declared they would return the city to their control after an attempt by the Kurdish regional government (KRG) to unconstitutionally annex areas outside of the Kurdish autonomous region.

The KRG brought in the US-designated terrorist organization Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) into the city to secure these territories.

The PKK is a communist Kurdish militia operating out of Turkey which is responsible for suicide bombings and other terrorist acts. They have been providing military training to Antifa in Syria.

The fact that they were brought into Kirkuk city was called a ‘declaration of war’ by Baghdad.

The Iraqi government had also received many complaints from Iraqi Christians (Assyrians) and Yazedis that the Kurdish regional government has been ethnically cleansing them in an attempt to create a demographic majority of Kurds.

While establishment media have perpetuated the myth that Kurdish forces have been protecting minorities in Iraq, the minorities themselves tell a different story.

Iraqi Christians and Yazedis believe that Kurds have allowed ISIS to commit genocide against them to then take over their territories.

In 2014, ISIS was on the verge of taking over Sinjar and parts of Nineveh province, areas which were home to Christians and Yazedis.

The people of these areas began taking up arms to defend themselves against ISIS.

This angered Kurdish Peshmerga who demanded the minorities disarm or declare their allegiance to Peshmerga.

They promised that if the minorities disarmed that Kurds would protect them from ISIS, but if they refused they would face retribution.

With such an ultimatum and ISIS at their heels the Christians and Yazedis chose to disarm rather than fight on two fronts.

However, when ISIS began to encroach on the areas, the Kurdish Peshmerga retreated allowing ISIS to ethnically cleanse its Christian and Yazedi inhabitants.

The Peshmerga did not give any warning that they were retreating to the inhabitants of these areas nor did they issue any call to evacuate.

This resulted in the mass exodus and killing of Yazedis and Christians by ISIS as well as the kidnapping of Yazedi girls who ultimately became ISIS sex slaves.

Kurdish peshmerga forces later expelled ISIS from these areas, however, the Peshmerga did not allow Christian and Yazedis to return home.

Sinjar province was cleared of ISIS in 2015, but its residents have still not been allowed to return and are forced to live as IDPs inside the KRG.

Assyrian Christian Journalist Max J. Joseph referred to Kurdish take over of ISIS-held areas as conquest masked as liberation.

Christians and Yazidis reported that they were being threatened by the Peshmerga, if they join government forces or vote against Kurdish independence.

The Kurdish regional government used ISIS as an opportunity to expel minorities and take over these territories, declaring them as “part of Kurdistan.”

A source in the Kurdistan Regional Government told Reuters “ISIS gave us in two weeks what Mailiki – the then Iraqi leader – has not given us in eight years.”

In Kirkuk 2014, video emerged of the Kurdish peshmerga having a friendly discussion with ISIS about how their real problem is the Iraqi government and not each other.

The meeting occurred on a bridge that was separating Kurdish and ISIS militants in Kirkuk.

More recently, US-backed Kurds struck a deal with ISIS to move them out of the Syrian city of Raqqa and into the city of Deir Ezzor to fight the Syrian army.

As well as working with communist PKK and Antifa, it seems there is no limit to how far US-backed Kurds will go towards their aspiration for an ethnocentric state.

Assyrian Christians are also being systematically forced off their land by the Kurdish regional government and its militias.

Iraqi Christian complaints to the Obama administration fell on deaf ears. Assyrian Christians an ancient ethnicity in Iraq whose people established the Assyrian empire over 5000 years ago.

Their presence in many areas of Iraq serves as a reminder that they were the original inhabitants, a sticking point for Kurdish separatists who lay claim to the land.

There is also a more recent history of animosity between Assyrian Christians and Kurds, after Kurds participated in the Assyrian genocide of 1915. In 2005, Christian protesters faced deadly reprisal attacks by the Kurdish Peshmerga.

Senator John Mccain threatened the Iraq’s Army with “severe consequences”’ for using US-provided military equipment “against a US partner,” the Kurdish regional government.

However securing the city was relatively bloodless, as Kurdish peshmerga forces simply retreated giving way to Iraqi forces entering Kirkuk to the jubilation of its residents.

This has angered some Kurds who blame the US for not providing military support against Iraq. The Iraqi army is to now taking areas of Sinjar province, it is giving hope to Yazedis and Assyrians that they will soon return home after two years of being prevented from doing so by the KRG.