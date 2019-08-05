How Long Until The Left Labels Trump A Terrorist?

They have called him every name in the book, except one. How long before the left and the deep state start pushing the new fantasy that President Trump is the Terrorist-in-Chief?

Democratic Presidential candidates slander the President with seething conjecture that the President is a racist and is thus responsible for the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.

They twist his words and use the age old Democratic playbook that supposes enough people will buy their propaganda. But after decades of the Democrat’s cry wolf agenda, is anyone really buying it anymore?