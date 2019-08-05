How Long Until The Left Labels Trump A Terrorist?

They have called him every name in the book, except one. How long before the left and the deep state start pushing the new fantasy that President Trump is the Terrorist-in-Chief?

Democratic Presidential candidates slander the President with seething conjecture that the President is a racist and is thus responsible for the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.

They twist his words and use the age old Democratic playbook that supposes enough people will buy their propaganda. But after decades of the Democrat’s cry wolf agenda, is anyone really buying it anymore?


Related Articles

Mika Brzezinski: Mass Shootings a Political Issue Democrats 'Could Get Some Traction On'

Mika Brzezinski: Mass Shootings a Political Issue Democrats ‘Could Get Some Traction On’

U.S. News
Comments
Many El Pasos and Daytons in Chicago Every Weekend: More than 50 Shot, 6 Killed in Windy City

Many El Pasos and Daytons in Chicago Every Weekend: More than 50 Shot, 6 Killed in Windy City

U.S. News
Comments

America’s Mass Shooting Nightmare

U.S. News
comments

Kamala Harris Fundraises Off El Paso & Dayton Mass Shootings

U.S. News
comments

Ohio Shooter Was a Radical Leftist Who Supported Elizabeth Warren

U.S. News
comments

Comments