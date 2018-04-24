Recently, California enacted the Healthy Youth Act, which uses ‘Sex Education’ as a means of bypassing parental rights to indoctrinate school children with progressive ideology.

According to the act, the parental right to opt-out one’s children from sex education “does not apply to instruction, materials or programming that discusses gender, gender identity, …sexual orientation.”

The Orange County Board of Education went even further stating that parents who disagree with the instruction materials “may not excuse their children from instruction”.

This has outraged parents concerned about the over sexualization of children in school.

Parents and students have organized walkouts and boycotts of public schools spurring the ‘Sex Ed Sit Out’ movement. Infowars reporter Millie Weaver asks people what they think about sex education and how it relates to parental rights.