How Teachers In Washington State Are Told to Teach Science

Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons.

Quillette’s Claire Lehmann shared the following slide from “a conference for science teachers” in Washington state showing how they’re being told to teach “science”…

“If you conclude that outcomes differences by demographic subgroup are a result of anything other than a broken system, that is, by definition, bigotry,” the slide reads.

Welp, I guess the science is settled!

“There must be a lot of bigotry in the NBA,” commented social scientist Noah Carl, who was sacked by Cambridge earlier this year for conducting politically incorrect studies deemed “problematic.”

