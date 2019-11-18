How Teachers In Washington State Are Told to Teach Science

Quillette’s Claire Lehmann shared the following slide from “a conference for science teachers” in Washington state showing how they’re being told to teach “science”…
Actual slide at a conference for science teachers in the US state of Washington pic.twitter.com/6BSVuv1AzB
— Claire Lehmann (@clairlemon) November 16, 2019
“If you conclude that outcomes differences by demographic subgroup are a result of anything other than a broken system, that is, by definition, bigotry,” the slide reads.
Welp, I guess the science is settled!
Came from a conference run by these guys https://t.co/TN6oJBOhvH
— Claire Lehmann (@clairlemon) November 16, 2019
There must be a lot of bigotry in the NBA
— Noah Carl (@NoahCarl90) November 16, 2019
“There must be a lot of bigotry in the NBA,” commented social scientist Noah Carl, who was sacked by Cambridge earlier this year for conducting politically incorrect studies deemed “problematic.”