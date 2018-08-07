How the Media Embraced Fake News About Trump Tower Meeting

Image Credits: Public Domain.

On Sunday, I exposed as “fake news” a New York Times article touting President Trump’s “admission” that the purpose of his son’s meeting with a Russian lawyer was to obtain negative information about Hillary Clinton.

In fact, Trump’s statement wasn’t news at all. He said the same thing more than a year ago.

Moreover, the Times, misstated Trump’s “admission.” It characterized his statement as an admission that the meeting “focused” on Clinton dirt. This enabled the Times to claim that Trump was contradicting previous statements by his team that the focus was on adoptions of Russian babies.

The Times thus knowingly conflated the meeting’s purpose with its focus.

Read more

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Chicago Mayor's Re-Election In Doubt After 11 Killed, None Arrested In Bloody Weekend

Chicago Mayor’s Re-Election In Doubt After 11 Killed, None Arrested In Bloody Weekend

Government
Comments
Ariz. Gubernatorial Candidate: "Imagine No Southern Border Wall"

Ariz. Gubernatorial Candidate: “Imagine No Southern Border Wall”

Government
Comments

Senators Urge Trump to Fight “Economic World Order Dominated by China”

Government
Comments

Rand Paul Says ‘Big Mistake’ Not to Have Dialogue With Moscow

Government
Comments

Judge Orders Trump Administration To Restore DACA

Government
Comments

Comments