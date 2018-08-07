How the Media Embraced Fake News About Trump Tower Meeting

On Sunday, I exposed as “fake news” a New York Times article touting President Trump’s “admission” that the purpose of his son’s meeting with a Russian lawyer was to obtain negative information about Hillary Clinton.

In fact, Trump’s statement wasn’t news at all. He said the same thing more than a year ago.

Moreover, the Times, misstated Trump’s “admission.” It characterized his statement as an admission that the meeting “focused” on Clinton dirt. This enabled the Times to claim that Trump was contradicting previous statements by his team that the focus was on adoptions of Russian babies.

The Times thus knowingly conflated the meeting’s purpose with its focus.

