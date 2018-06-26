Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Media Inquiries
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Subscribe
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
How To Avoid Civil War In America!
Find out the best way to stop a major internal conflict
Owen Shroyer
| Infowars.com -
June 26, 2018
Comments
Liberals want to start a civil war. Here is why that is a terrible idea.
Get Informed
Sign up for our free newsletter so that you can get around the censors no matter how much they try to block our information. Get up-to-the-minute news updates, videos, and other exclusives.
Related Articles
VIDEO: Bill Maher Pretends He Isn’t A Millionaire
Special Reports
Comments
Globalists: NK Won’t Be Denuclearized
Special Reports
Comments
Why Rosenstein Should Be Fired And Why Mueller Won’t Quit
Special Reports
Comments
Lib Book-Burn: ‘Little House on Prairie’
Special Reports
Comments
Trump Calls Illegals ‘Invaders’ – Mexico Says ‘Send More’
Special Reports
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.