How to Tell If Your Facebook Data Was Obtained by Cambridge Analytica

Facebook users are now able to learn if their personal information was obtained by data broker Cambridge Analytica.

The social media site claims the company, which is said to have acquired information on as many as 87 million Facebook users, was given the data by third parties after it was initially collected by a profession for academic purposes.

For Facebook users interested in seeing if their data was affected, follow the steps below:

1. Click the ‘Quick Help’ icon (?) in the upper-right menu bar



2. Click the blue ‘Help Center’ link in the upper-right of the drop-down menu



3. Search “Cambridge Analytica” and click “How can I tell if my information was shared with Cambridge Analytica”

Users will then be presented with one of two messages concerning their data. If your information was taken, you may see a page similar to below:

While some users may choose to leave the social media platform, others may be interested in locking down their settings in order to limit data obtained by third parties.