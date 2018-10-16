How to Turn Off a Galaxy’s Star Formation

Though we know much more about the processes of galaxy formation and evolution than we did even a decade ago, many key points still elude us.

One particular puzzle is that of how star formation ends in a galaxy. We think that galaxies eventually transition from bright, blue, star-forming disks into red and quiescent ellipticals — but what causes star formation in a galaxy to shut down during this transition?

Since galaxies form stars out of cold gas, we could assume that star formation stops only when the cold gas supply is depleted.

