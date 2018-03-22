How Trump Can Prompt Mueller to Resign

WASHINGTON, D.C. – If President Trump wants to get rid of Special Counselor Robert Mueller, there is a less politically costly solution than firing him.

Once a grand jury issues a subpoena to Mueller requiring him to produce all documents and to testify regarding his role in the Uranium One controversy, Mueller will have no choice but to resign his role as special counsel.

Mueller’s resignation, after becoming the target of a criminal investigation, would so seriously undermine the credibility of the special counsel that President Trump could disband the entire partisan operation with minimum risk of political consequences.

President Trump’s decision to appoint former U.S. Attorney Joseph E. diGenova to join the White House counsel’s team suggests the president has tired of listening to the advice of conventional D.C. legal counsel, including Ty Cobb, whose typical advice is to play the D.C. game, hoping to angle for a favorable outcome.

In direct contrast, diGenova has been outspoken, charging hard-left Democrats including Barack Obama, with an intolerant hate-laced extremist political agenda, blemished by the international money-laundering criminal enterprise commonly known as the Clinton Foundation.

In the next few days, guided by diGenova’s knowledge and understanding of the Deep State corruption that has allowed Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton to engineer behind the scenes a coup d’état plot aimed at removing Trump from the White House, President Trump should begin a Twitter campaign aimed at calling for a grand jury investigation to be called on the Uranium One scandal, specifically commenting that Mueller should be a target of that criminal inquiry.

On May 17, the day Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as Special Counsel charged with investigating possible “Russian collusion” with President Trump’s campaign, Julian Assange at WikiLeaks tweeted reference to a WikiLeaks released State Department cable documenting Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ordering Mueller to deliver a sample of stolen Highly Enriched Uranium (HEU) to Russia in 2009.

Assange’s email signaled an investigation is needed into Mueller himself and his complex involvement with Russia and Uranium One, the company Bill Clinton promoted with Canadian entrepreneur Frank Giustra while Hillary Clinton served as Obama’s Secretary of State in a criminal saga that ended up with Secretary Clinton voting to give the Russian State Atomic Nuclear Energy Agency, Rosatom, control of approximately 20% of all uranium holdings in the United States.

Mueller’s involvement in the Clintons’ drive to profit from selling 20% of U.S. uranium to Vladimir Putin’s Russian government should properly make him the target of a Department of Justice grand jury convened to examine the Clintons’ involvement with Uranium One, thereby disqualifying him from serving as Special Counsel appointed to examine the “no evidence” Democratic meme that the Trump campaign “colluded” with Russia to steal the election from Hillary Clinton.

The WikiLeaks tweet referenced a cable Secretary of State Clinton sent to the John Beyrle – U.S. Ambassador in Russia, the United States Ambassador to Georgia Embassy Tbilsi, and the Russian Embassy – dated Aug. 17, 2009, indicating FBI Director Mueller was planning to fly to Moscow on Sept. 21, 2009, to deliver on the tarmac a sample of highly enriched uranium (HEU) that the cable identified had been confiscated by the U.S. Department of Energy during a 2006 “nuclear smuggling sting operation involving one Russian national and several Georgian accomplices.”

Exactly why Secretary Clinton decided it was critical to arrange a clandestine transfer of this purloined uranium sample back to Russia, carried by FBI Director Mueller in a secret trip to Moscow has never been made clear.

Mueller was head of the FBI when, under his direction, the FBI covered-up from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) information about the then on-going FBI investigation into a Russian bribery scheme in the U.S. uranium information – information that should have resulted in a decision by CFIUS that would have prevented the Russian state-owned energy giant from buying 100 percent of Uranium One.

Why Mueller covered up the Russian bribery scheme is easily explained once we understand that former President Bill Clinton received a $500,000 speaker’s fee for a single speech and the Clinton Foundation got $175 million in donations once CFIUS voted to give Rosatom permission to acquire 100 percent of Uranium One.

Conveniently, diGenova’s wife, Victoria Toensing, a highly respected Washington-based attorney in her own right, serves as legal counsel for William D. Campbell, the lobbyist who blew the whistle on the Russian bribery scheme.