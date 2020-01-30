How Viral Pandemic Benefits The Globalist Agenda

The world today suffers from highly fragile economic and geopolitical conditions.

This is not news to most people in the liberty movement that have been tracking the downward spiral for years, but it is news to a majority of average Americans who rarely venture to get in-depth information on any issue.

The fact of the matter is, even though there are millions of us who are aware of the danger, we are still in a minority.

This creates a serious set of frustrations.

When the common citizen is oblivious to the existence of a threat, trying to explain to them the source of that threat becomes a waste of time.

How can they see the root of the problem if they don’t even know the problem is there?

Yes, the world is on the verge of a violent sea-change, but this is not the most important issue.

The most important issue is that this precarious situation is not the product of random chance, simple greed, base human frailty or an “overly complex” system as mainstream experts will predictably claim; it is a deliberately engineered chaos box designed to serve the interests of a select few.



The globalist agenda is complicated in design but simple in its goals: Order out of chaos. Create or exploit every crisis to manipulate the public into consenting. But consent for what?

As Richard N. Gardner, former deputy assistant Secretary of State for International Organizations under Kennedy and Johnson, and a member of the Trilateral Commission, wrote in the April, 1974 issue of the Council on Foreign Relation’s (CFR) journal Foreign Affairs (pg. 558) in an article titled ‘The Hard Road To World Order’:

“In short, the ‘house of world order’ will have to be built from the bottom up rather than from the top down. It will look like a great ‘booming, buzzing confusion,’ to use William James’ famous description of reality, but an end run around national sovereignty, eroding it piece by piece, will accomplish much more than the old-fashioned frontal assault.”

Global pandemic, whether a natural event or deliberately engineered, actually serves the purposes of the globalist establishment in a number of ways. First and foremost, it is a superb distraction. The general public, overcome with fears of an invisible force of nature that can possibly kill them at any moment, will probably forget all about the much bigger threat to their life, liberty and future – the subsequent collapse of the massive ‘Everything Bubble’ and the globalist “solution” that a pandemic can trigger.

The coronavirus is only a moderate threat in comparison to economic crisis. That said, I want to confront a few issues concerning the virus itself before we get to the economic question.

Virus Disinformation

I have seen a lot of delusional assumptions and outright disinformation being spread by people in regards to this potential pandemic. First, the notion that it was caused by Chinese citizens “eating bats” or being exposed to a live animal market is rather ridiculous. We’ve seen NO hard evidence whatsoever that this is true, and I believe the narrative is a cover for the fact that the city of Wuhan where the virus outbreak began is the home of not one but TWO level 4 biohazard labs.

I have a hard time ignoring the strange “coincidence” of the high level biohazard labs in Wuhan in favor of the idea that the virus was launched by chance due to the odd diets of central Chinese people. Given the evidence it appears that the coronavirus was gestated in a lab, not in someone’s bat and snake soup. In 2017, scientists outside of China warned that these labs were not secure and that a virus might escape one of the facilities.

I would use the term “escape” loosely, as there is a possibility that this event was created intentionally. The virus itself has certain hallmarks of being engineered (including its long dormant period without visible symptoms) and the current strain is probably derived from the one the Chinese stole a year ago from a lab in Winnipeg, Canada.

But it gets even weirder.

Only three months ago, John Hopkins, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Economic Forum (a hive of self-professed globalists) ran a “pandemic simulation” called “Event 201” specifically focused on Coronavirus. Not Ebola, or Swine Flu or even Avian Flu – but CORONAVIRUS. The simulation features the spread of coronavirus in South America, blamed on animal to human transmission (pigs). The conclusion of the exercise was that national governments were nowhere near ready, scoring 40 out of 100 on their preparedness scale. The simulation projected over 65 million deaths worldwide.

Event 201 played out almost exactly as it has been in China today. Some very disingenuous or perhaps rather stupid people have been arguing that this kind of thing is “normal”, claiming that we are “lucky” that the elites have been running simulations in advance in order to “save us” from a coronavirus outbreak. I assert that Event 201 was not a simulation but a war-game to study the possible outcomes of an event the globalists already knew was coming. Set aside the fact that before almost every major crisis event and terrorist attack for the past few decades authorities were running simulations for that exact event right before it happened; does anyone really believe that Event 201 is pure coincidence?

Another false assumption that needs to be addressed is the idea that a viral threat will not strike the West, or at least, not the US. This odd bias is one that I don’t think most cultures except Americans suffer from; the belief that they are untouchable and that the system will always avert crisis. From the responses I have been seeing lately many Americans are living in a fantasy world. Even now, the investment world is placing full stock and hope in the prediction that the Federal Reserve will step in to disrupt any economic downturn related to the pandemic.

Even if the Fed intended to intervene, why would anyone be naive enough to believe the central bank can do anything about how a viral outbreak damages the economy? Central banks can do nothing but create debt, and debt will not beat back the coronavirus.

In terms of delusional optimism on the pandemic itself, the arguments range from “screening of travelers is too comprehensive to allow the virus to spread here” and “as long as the virus destroys China, who cares…?” This is a narrow view of the situation.

The screening process is terrible, and usually involves basic questions which can be evaded with lies. But beyond that, the virus is already here. It was circulating through China for at least a few weeks before it was ever addressed by government authorities or the CDC. It also is reported to be asymptomatic, which means it remains dormant, yet also contagious, for up to two weeks before symptoms become visible. This is a far worse scenario than the ebola scare in 2014, in that the coronavirus is able to hide effectively. The only thing that can be done to slow the spread is to shut down ALL international travel, which the CDC and the WHO have no intention of doing right now, not that it matters anymore with over 110 suspected cases in the US already.

So, let’s be realistic. If the virus is as communicable as the CDC and independent scientists claim, then we will see the effects here in America.

Never Let A Good Crisis Go To Waste…

But what do globalists have to gain directly from a coronavirus pandemic beyond simple chaos that can be exploited?

Interestingly, a representative from Johnson and Johnson, one of the companies that may end up designing a “vaccine” for the Cronavirus, suggested during Event 201 that a “centralized” global economic authority in charge of funding and procuring vaccines for various nations in crisis was an option for solving the pandemic.

Gee, that sounds strangely similar to what globalists have been demanding for many years now, and the pandemic just happens to offer a perfect excuse for the creation of such a one-world financial authority. They might claim that such a system would be temporary according to the life of the pandemic, but this will be a lie.

In terms of the economic effects, even if the virus were to stay primarily in China, the Chinese economy is, in basic terms, the largest in the world; it is the biggest exporter/importer and it is central to the now interdependent global economy. If China’s economy goes down, even for a short time, this will send shockwaves through all other national economies and supply lines.

In May of last year I published an article titled ‘Globalists Only Need One More Major Event To Finish Sabotaging The Economy’. To summarize the situation:

The globalist establishment has created the largest financial bubble in modern history through central bank stimulus, inflating a highly unstable artificial rally in markets while also creating new highs in national debt, corporate debt and consumer debt. The economic fundamentals have been sending alarms for the past two years, and the ‘Everything Bubble’ is showing signs of implosion. It is only a matter of time before the farce collapses by itself. The globalists need scapegoats, but they also need an event or wave of events so distracting that people will not be able to discern what really happened.

The reason why globalists want a collapse is simple – They need crisis in order to manipulate the masses into accepting total centralization, a global monetary system and global governance. They are also rabid believers in eugenics and population reduction.At the very least, a global pandemic is a useful happenstance for them; but the timing of the coronavirus event and their highly accurate “simulation” only three months ago also suggests their potential involvement, as it comes right as the implosion of the Everything Bubble was accelerating.

Consider this: Even if a pandemic does not kill a large number of people, it still disrupts international travel, it disrupts exports and imports, it disrupts consumer behavior and retail sales, and it disrupts domestic trade. If it does kill a large number of people, and if the Chinese government’s response is any indication, it could result in global martial law. With many economies including the US economy already in a precarious balancing act of historic debt vs. crashing demand and useless central bank repo market intervention, there is little chance that the system can withstand such a tsunami.

Make no mistake, the crash has already begun, whether the virus hits the US hard or not. The only question is, will this be the trigger event that accelerates the collapse process that is already in motion?

I took my time in publishing this article because I believed it was important to first watch the Chinese, CDC and WHO response to the virus. If they dealt with the situation quickly then there was a chance that it would have only minor influence on the financial system. They did not deal with the situation quickly or decisively. In fact, over 5 million people left the Hubei region of China before active quarantine and treatment procedures began. The situation has spiraled out of control in China and it is clear that the government is now lying through its teeth about the number of sick and dead.

I would not be surprised if we discover in the next two weeks that the death tally is in the thousands, and the sickness rate is actually in the hundreds of thousands. The fact that China has now quarantined over 50 million people in 16 cities suggests the danger is much higher than they have admitted. If this is the case, then at the very least, the Chinese economy is about to take a massive hit. If the virus doesn’t spread, the economic damage will.

Pandemic Smokescreen, Economic Collapse And “Climate Change”

Look at it this way – The US and China are still currently in the middle of a trade war. The Phase 1 deal was always a joke, because it demands that China quadruple its purchases from the US within the next 1-2 years. This was never going to happen, but the false hope (along with corporate stock buybacks) lifted global stocks out of reversal. Now, there is no chance that China will meet the requirements of the Phase 1 deal and that will soon become evident, as China’s economy will grind down under the weight of the pandemic.

If Trump continues tariffs against a nation in the state of a viral emergency he will look like a monster (which I believe is his job as a globalist puppet pretending to be a conservative nationalist). In the meantime, global trade becomes muddled and the last structural supports of the system snap in half.

With global supply lines frozen and travel eventually restricted, trade will stall. There is no way around this. This is not just about China, it is about all nations. And, ultimately, this is not even about the coronavirus, it is about the financial time bomb that the globalist establishment created. It is about our economic interdependency and the house of cards we have become. In the wake of calamity, the globalists will call for even MORE interdependency. They will claim tragedy struck because we were not “centralized enough”.

Another advantage of the viral crisis is that the establishment will undoubtedly blame the “climate change” and “global warming” hoax for its impetus. Even though there is absolutely no concrete evidence linking human carbon emissions to climate change or viral outbreaks, given enough public fear globalists will attempt to link the three things together as if it is a proven fact. Not only will they have a rationale for an economic collapse THEY created, but they can also present a virus engineered by humans in a lab as an “act of nature”, and use it as a rationale for implementing carbon controls

In the next issue of my Wild Bunch Dispatch Newsletter I will be outlining solutions and preparedness options for surviving a pandemic scenario; all is not lost if this event does accelerate as the globalists predicted in their Event 201 model. It is still hard to say with certainty, but this appears to be the “black swan” that the globalists were waiting for (or planning) all along. Remaining vigilant in terms of the pandemic is recommended, but do not forget about the economic disaster that will inevitably follow as the coronavirus continues to spread.

