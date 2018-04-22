How Woke Comedy Is Killing Laughter in Pop Culture

Sometimes a simple news item captures a problem so completely it makes your mouth go dry.

Consider the following headline from Deadline.com: “As Molly Ringwald Turns On The Breakfast Club, Dare We Laugh At Amy Schumer’s I Feel Pretty?

The op-ed is from the site’s executive editor, mind you, not a casual contributor. The column wonders if we’re allowed to laugh at the comedienne’s new film. The official description for “I Feel Pretty,” opening April 20, sent Social Justice Warriors and select reporters into a frenzy.

Judge for yourself:

In I FEEL PRETTY a woman who struggles with feelings of deep insecurity and low self esteem, that hold her back everyday wakes from a brutal fall in an exercise class believing she is suddenly a supermodel. With this newfound confidence she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly, but what will happen when she realizes her appearance never changed?

Cue the outrage.

Consider this snippet from UK’s The Independent, which captures a sentiment shared far and wide on social media:

However, Schumer is still blonde, able-bodied and well-dressed, with all the trappings of Western beauty standards. So this idea that, both in this movie and in her real life, she is some kind of grotesque outsider who dares to rebel against Hollywood aesthetics with the circumference of her waist is flawed from the beginning – and insulting to anyone her size or larger. If she is in any way fighting for body positivity, she’s going about it in a clumsy, self-defeating, tone-deaf way.

Entire articles were penned on the backlash itself, weeks before the actual movie hit theaters.

It’s one thing for random Twitter users to fire up the Outrage Alarm. Here’s Deadline.com, an august arbiter of Hollywood news, weighing in on the comedy. Once again, it’s important to note this is a comedy.

