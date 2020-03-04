Howard Stern Calls Bernie Sanders "Karl Marx Jr." Who Can’t Beat Trump

In a recent edition of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, veteran radio host Howard Stern referred to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as “Karl Marx Jr.” and poured cold water on the Vermont senator’s chances of defeating President Donald Trump in a general election contest.

Stern branded Sanders as the scion of the socialist revolutionary during a riff about how he’s more worried about the Vermont senator winning the Democrat Party nomination than the deadly coronavirus “pandemic.”

“The coronavirus is [a] pandemic, pandemic, pandemic, so this person said to me, ‘what are you going to do? What are you going to do?’ Stern recalled of a recent conversation he had. “I’m not doing anything, I’m more concerned Karl Marx Jr. is going to get the Democratic nomination.”

