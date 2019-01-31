Howard Stern Mocks Dead Sandy Hook Children

Howard Stern has taken filth to the next level with his attacks on Mancow Muller’s family, as well as having an impersonator on his show to defame Alex Jones.

While Alex is persecuted and censored by social media and the establishment, Stern goes on air with NAMBLA members and Nazis saying some of the most foul stuff on radio.

Infowars supports his right to free speech, but Stern doesn’t reciprocate that sentiment as he continually calls for Alex to be taken off air.

Below is a segment from The Howard Stern Show where an impersonator joins the program to whole-heartily endorse Infowars products.

