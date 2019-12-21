Howard Stern Pokes Fun at Alex Jones' Christmas Spectacular / Epstein Coverage

Howard Stern has “Alex Jones” on as a guest who shows off his “Winter collection” line of products, including the perfect stocking stuffer and a special guest you’re not going to want to miss:

“Alex Jones” was previously on the Howard Stern show to talk about Howard’s new book:

New Deep State Plot To Overthrow Trump During Senate Trial Discovered


Alex Jones breaks down the plot to overthrow President Trump during the Senate Trial, bypassing the will of the people.

Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!

