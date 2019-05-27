Howard Stern: Trump Should Try ‘Psychotherapy’ Because He Had ‘Traumatic’ Relationship with Dad

Howard Stern believes President Donald Trump should try “psychotherapy” because of the “traumatic” relationship he had with his late father, Fred Trump.

Stern told CNN host Anderson Cooper in an interview that aired in full on Friday evening that psychotherapy has helped him and Trump would “flourish” if he gave it a try.

“From what I know of Donald and his relationship with his father, it sounds traumatic. It sounds like the father was very domineering. The father expected a lot of him. And the father, I don’t know, there was military school. You know, you read these drips and drabs and you go wow,” Stern said. “I can assure you he’s been traumatized because, you know, Donald, you know, his level of narcissism is so strong. He has trouble with empathy. We know that. And I wish he’d go into psychotherapy.”

Stern said “there is no way” Trump would ever do psychotherapy but said he would “be so proud of him if he did.”

“I do not believe he’s ever done psychotherapy, because he’s demonstrating a lot of the… behaviors that I recognize,” Stern said.

