Howard Stern: Trump Supporters Should All Have a Big Coronavirus Rally, Take Disinfectant and "Drop Dead"

According to radio host Howard Stern, Trump supporters should gather for a large coronavirus rally, take disinfectant and “drop dead.”

The SiriusXM host made the remarks while taking a call from a Trump supporter who claimed the president was being “sarcastic” when he discussed using disinfectant to kill the novel coronavirus.

“What’s it going to take? I don’t get it,” Stern responded, noting that he reacted to Thursday’s Trump press conference by telling his wife, “I don’t think there is anyone left who will vote for him.”

Wow listen to what Howard Stern thinks about Trump supporters. He says Trump should hold a big rally and have all of his followers essentially give eachother Coronavirus, drink disinfectant, and “drop dead”. Who even jokes like this. Sick. pic.twitter.com/8wkPBvwI6m — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 27, 2020

Stern then suggested that Trump supporters organize a massive protest during which they kill themselves by drinking disinfectant.

“Hold a big rally – say fuck this coronavirus – with all of his followers – and let them all hug each other and kiss each other and have a big rally…and all take disinfectant and all drop dead,” said Stern.

Trump had previously appeared on Stern’s show numerous times and the two were at least at one time friends, but Trump has not been back on since he ran for president.

