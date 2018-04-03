Howard U. Students Occupy Campus Building, Demand Gender, Sex, Police Changes Due to 'Systemic Oppression'

Hundreds of Howard University students continued a takeover of the school’s administrative building Monday, vowing not to back down until their demands are met – conditions that range from homework and class exemptions due to “mental and emotional” health issues to a plan to disarm campus police.

HU Resist, the students organizing the now five-day revolt at the D.C.-based historically black college, turned all four floors of the administrative building, including the president’s office, into an occupied “safe space,” barring any faculty or staff from entry.

In the words of Frederick Douglass, “power concedes nothing without a demand.” These are our demands. #StudentPowerHU pic.twitter.com/pnFOefF2KM — #StudentPowerHU (@HUResist) March 26, 2018

The list of nine demands, sparked by a financial aid scandal, calls for the resignation of the college president and board members, as well as seven other demands – from specialized counseling to combating gentrification.

