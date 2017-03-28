HPV Vaccine Paralyses 12-Year-Old Aspiring Pop Star

Standing proudly as she clutched a microphone and belted out a tune, 12-year-old Mia Blesky dreamed of being a pop star.

However, just days after being videoed she found herself unable to move and just weeks later she was left paralysed from the neck down and in hospital.

Mia’s family claim she has suffered an alleged reaction to the controversial HPV vaccine.

However, doctors claim that her problem is psychological – and the only help they’ve offered the family is to section her.

A harrowing video shows how her health deteriorated rapidly – as she shuffles before lying still in her adapted bed at home and croons softly, unable to move.

