HS Principal Apologizes For 'Party Like It's 1776' on Prom Tickets

The principal of a New Jersey high school has apologized to students for “insensitive” language on tickets promoting its upcoming senior prom.

The tickets encouraged students of Cherry Hill High School East to “party like it’s 1776” during their prom at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

Several politically correct students decried the phrase as racist, complaining that “not all communities can celebrate what life was like in 1776.”

“I am writing to apologize for the hurt feelings this reference caused for members of our school family,” wrote Principal Dennis Perry.

“I especially apologize to our African American students, who I have let down by not initially recognizing the inappropriateness of this wording,” he added.

It should be noted that the phrase “party like it’s 1776” has been used to promote many Philadelphia events, including during Independence Day in 2017, a Young Republicans National Federation conference last March, and a 2016 gathering of the American Society of News Editors.

The reason why Philadelphia uses such a phrase should be obvious for its role in the creation of America.

Philadelphia is known as the “birthplace of our Nation,” where both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were created, and was also the temporary capital of the U.S. following the Revolutionary War.

