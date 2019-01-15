Huawei CEO Praises Trump In Rare Appearance

Huawei would never allow China’s government to access customer data, even if Beijing requested it, the CEO and founder of the company repeatedly emphasized Tuesday, amid continued political pressure on the Chinese technology giant.



In a rare sit down with international media, Ren Zhengfei addressed concerns raised by the U.S. government, which has warned that the company’s equipment could allow the Chinese government to have a backdoor into a nation’s telecommunications network.

Ren, speaking Mandarin and using a company-provided translator, told the group that Huawei has never handed data to Beijing.

