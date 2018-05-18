Hubble Captures Chaotic, Shapeless Galaxy

Image Credits: Judy Schmidt/NASA/ESA.

In the far reaches of the constellation Pavo, the peacock, the dwarf irregular galaxy IC 4710 glitters brilliantly with colorful stars.

This shapeless blob of a galaxy is home to many clusters of bright, blue newborn stars, which form in pockets around the outskirts of its cloudy, yellow-white core.

Discovered in 1900 by astronomer DeLisle Stewart of Harvard College Observatory, this small galaxy lies 25 million light-years from Earth. The Hubble Space Telescope captured this view of the galaxy using its Advanced Camera for Surveys.

Read more


Related Articles

Ant Nebula Emits Extremely Rare Laser

Ant Nebula Emits Extremely Rare Laser

Science & Tech
Comments
Specialized Chips Threaten to Take Over Cryptocurrencies

Specialized Chips Threaten to Take Over Cryptocurrencies

Science & Tech
Comments

3D-Printed Smart Gel Walks Underwater, Moves Objects

Science & Tech
Comments

NASA Restores Curiosity Rover’s Drilling Capabilities

Science & Tech
Comments

Black Holes Can Collide, Results Unbelievable

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments