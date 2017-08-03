Hubble Detects Stratosphere on Huge Alien Planet

Image Credits: Youtube video.

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

A huge, superhot alien planet has a stratrosphere, like Earth does, a new study suggests.

“This result is exciting because it shows that a common trait of most of the atmospheres in our solar system — a warm stratosphere — also can be found in exoplanet atmospheres,” study co-author Mark Marley, of NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley, said in a statement.

“We can now compare processes in exoplanet atmospheres with the same processes that happen under different sets of conditions in our own solar system,” Marley added.

Read more

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Related Articles

Obama's Ministry Of Truth Pushing For Complete Censorship Of Internet

Obama’s Ministry Of Truth Pushing For Complete Censorship Of Internet

Science & Tech
Comments
WikiLeaks Reveals CIA System to Take Over Webcams, Microphones

WikiLeaks Reveals CIA System to Take Over Webcams, Microphones

Science & Tech
Comments

Top UK official: ‘Real people’ don’t care about encryption

Science & Tech
Comments

First Human Embryo Editing Experiment in U.S. ‘corrects’ Gene for Heart Condition

Science & Tech
Comments

Mark Of The Beast Pushed Here In America

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments