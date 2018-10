A stunning new image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the effects of gravitational lensing caused by SDSS J0952+3434, a very massive group of galaxies located approximately 4 billion light-years away in the constellation Leo Minor.

Galaxy clusters contain thousands of galaxies of all ages, shapes and sizes.

Typically, they have a mass of about one million billion times the mass of the Sun and form over billions of years as smaller groups of galaxies slowly come together.

