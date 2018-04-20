Hubble Telescope Celebrates 28 Years With Spectacular Lagoon Nebula Shot

The iconic Hubble Space Telescope is about to turn 28 years old, and a batch of gorgeous new imagery helps mark the occasion.

Hubble launched aboard the space shuttle Discovery on April 24, 1990, and was deployed into Earth orbit a day later. NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), which jointly run the Hubble mission, release great photos every April to celebrate these milestones.

This year, the star of the anniversary show is the Lagoon Nebula, a colossal hub of star birth that’s 55 light-years wide and 20 light-years tall.

Read more