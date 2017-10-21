Huckabee Sanders Rips Frederica Wilson: 'All Hat, No Cattle'

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday stood by chief of staff John Kelly calling Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson (Fla.) an “empty barrel,” adding her own description for the congresswoman.

Kelly castigated Wilson during Thursday’s White House press briefing for revealing details of a phone conversation that President Donald Trump had with the widow of a soldier this week. Kelly also said that Wilson lived up to “the long tradition of empty barrels making the most noise” by boasting to the audience at a 2015 ceremony for a new FBI building dedicated to bureau agents killed on the job that she obtained funding for the project.

A reporter asked Sanders if Kelly, a retired four-star Marine general, stands by those comments given video of the speech that has surfaced, which shows Wilson not claiming credit for helping to fund the building.

Read more