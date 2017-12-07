Huckabee Sanders Vindicated: Bloomberg and WSJ Walk Back Deutsche Bank Subpoena Story

Several major news organizations were forced to provide corrections or clarifications on stories that initially claimed investigators had subpoenaed Donald Trump’s financial records from a German bank.

After an initial report about a subpoena from the German daily Handlesblatt, Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal and other news outlets reported that Deutsche Bank had received a subpoena from Special Counsel Robert Mueller targeting Trump and his family’s bank records. Those reports were disputed by White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Trump’s personal lawyer.

“We confirmed that the news reports that the special counsel had subpoenaed financial records related to the president are completely false,” Sanders said during the White House’s daily press conference. “No subpoena has been issued or received. We have confirmed this with the bank and other sources. I think this is another example of the media going too far and too fast and we don’t see it going in that direction.”

“We have confirmed that the news reports that the Special Counsel had subpoenaed financial records relating to the president are false. No subpoena has been issued or received. We have confirmed this with the bank and other sources,” Trump lawyer John Dowd wrote in an email.

Read more