Huckabee: Secret Service Agents In Detox After Questioning Kathy Griffin

According to New York Magazine and Huffington Post contributing writer Yashar Ali, Secret Service agents interviewed Kathy Griffin for over an hour on Monday to discuss the photo where she posed with Donald Trump’s bloody head in her hand.

News: Kathy Griffin has been interviewed by the Secret Service, in-person, for over an hour….investigation still not closed. — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 3, 2017

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) replied by tweeting that the agents could only stomach Griffin for an hour and needed to detox after.

Secret Service interviewed Kathy Griffin for 1 hr; they needed more time, but that's all they could stomach; Agents in de-tox now. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) July 5, 2017

Huckabee also referred to CNN as the Corleone News Network in response to their attack on an internet user who made a gif showing Trump body-slamming a man with a CNN logo for a head.