Huckabee: Secret Service Agents In Detox After Questioning Kathy Griffin

According to New York Magazine and Huffington Post contributing writer Yashar Ali, Secret Service agents interviewed Kathy Griffin for over an hour on Monday to discuss the photo where she posed with Donald Trump’s bloody head in her hand.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) replied by tweeting that the agents could only stomach Griffin for an hour and needed to detox after.

Huckabee also referred to CNN as the Corleone News Network in response to their attack on an internet user who made a gif showing Trump body-slamming a man with a CNN logo for a head.


Related Articles

Breaking: Soros Moles Discovered Inside White House

Breaking: Soros Moles Discovered Inside White House

U.S. News
Comments
NPR Accused of Bias For Tweeting Out Full Declaration of Independence

NPR Accused of Bias For Tweeting Out Full Declaration of Independence

U.S. News
Comments

Globalist Mag Claims Trump Won’t Stop Decline of White Christian America

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Video: CNN Hosts Ecstatic About ‘Exposing And Identifying’ Trump Meme Creator

U.S. News
Comments

Anti-Cop Hillary Supporter Assassinates Mother of Three in “Unprovoked Attack”

U.S. News
Comments

Comments