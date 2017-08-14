Huckabee: Trump would still be criticized if he shot Charlottesville driver 'between the eyes'

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) on Sunday said President Trump would still be criticized for his response to the violence in Charlottesville, Va., if he personally executed the driver who on Saturday allegedly drove into protesters, killing one.

“If Donald Trump has suddenly jumped on Marine One … down to Charlottesville, walked into the jail where the young man was being held, shot him between the eyes, I guarantee you people said he didn’t use the right caliber bullet,” Huckabee said, The Washington Examiner reported.

Trump has taken some heat for his response to the violence that broke out on Saturday in southern Virginia. Three people died and multiple were injured after a car plowed into counter-protesters at a white supremacist rally. The incident happened shortly after Virginia’s governor declared a state of emergency due to the crowds.

A 20-year-old man, James Alex Fields Jr. of Ohio was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the car attack.

