HUD Moves to Cancel Illegal Immigrants' Public Housing Access

Image Credits: Michael Reynolds - Pool/Getty Images.

The Trump administration is proposing a new rule to try to block some 32,000 illegal immigrant-led families from claiming public housing assistance, saying it’s unfair to hundreds of thousands of Americans who are stuck on waiting lists.

Housing and Urban Development notified Congress Wednesday of the new rule, kicking off a schedule of publication and notice and comment that could have the plan finalized later this summer.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The plan would scrap Clinton-era regulations that allowed illegal immigrants to sign up for assistance without having to disclose their status.

Read more


New York declared a “measles emergency” in parts of Brooklyn. Owen explains how this is yet another example of leftist tyranny.


Related Articles

Ex-DEA Head: US Border "Collapsing"

Ex-DEA Head: US Border “Collapsing”

Government
Comments
State Legislature Passes Bill Mandating Physicians to Provide Care to Babies Who Survive Abortion

State Legislature Passes Bill Mandating Physicians to Provide Care to Babies Who Survive Abortion

Government
Comments

Barr Clamps Down on ‘Catch and Release’

Government
comments

House Dems Sign Secret Memorandums to Target Trump

Government
comments

Pelosi Downplays AOC’s Success: ‘Glass of Water’ With a ‘D’ Could Win Her District

Government
comments

Comments