Huffington Post Says Eric Trump's New Haircut is Racist

The Huffington Post published a serious news article in which it suggested that Eric Trump’s new haircut was racist.

Yes, really.

The article was based on a handful of tweets from people who compared Trump’s new haircut to that of alt-right figure Richard Spencer.

Eric Trump's new haircut looks familiar pic.twitter.com/IeAissufcl — Toby Keef (@BahaMan69) June 25, 2017

“Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump who thinks people who oppose his dad are “not even people,” got a haircut over the weekend,” wrote HuffPost’s Lifestyle Editor Carly Ledbetter.

She then listed a series of tweets from hysterical idiots with too much time on their hands.

“Eric Trump has a fascist haircut. This cannot possibly be unintentional,” remarked one.

Eric Trump has a fascist haircut. This cannot possibly be unintentional. pic.twitter.com/9mqUbwENqQ — Ali Gharib (@Ali_Gharib) June 25, 2017

“It’s not so new,” commented writer David Slack, alongside a picture of Adolf Hitler.

Other Twitter users were quick to point out that virtually half of men living in the west between the ages of 18-40 literally have this haircut right now.

WOW! That haircut is so damning. Stay vigilant people! Here are some other confirmed #Racists pic.twitter.com/idIKPIkBUG — Aaron Lee Mathis (@aaronlmathis) June 26, 2017

Ex-soccer star David Beckham and DJ Ryan Lewis are alt-right neo-Nazis too! Who knew?

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.