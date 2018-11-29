Huffington Post Says Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer is "Problematic," Internet Laughs in Their Face

The Huffington Post is facing widespread ridicule after posting a video in which it claims the original 1964 Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer television special is “problematic,” “bigoted” and offensive.

The animated TV special is much loved and re-broadcast every Christmas, but editors at the Huffington Post were seemingly determined to ruin it.

A video uploaded to Twitter claims that the animation is bigoted and offensive because it portrays Rudolph being “marginalized” and bullied by the other characters.

The video quotes a blue check mark on Twitter who says Rudolph is a “racist” and “homophobic” parable and another who says “Santa’s operation is….in serious need of diversity and inclusion training.”

The video received a torrent of ridicule, with respondents pointing out that the whole point of the story is that Rudolph rises above marginalization and bullying to thrive against adversity.

“Imagine taking 54 years to figure out that everybody was rude to Rudolph,” said one respondent.

“I think that’s the whole point of the story huffpo…,” replied another.

“Wait, so you’re telling me, in as story about overcoming adversity and bullying, the character had to be bullied? YA DON’T SAY!” added another.

“I think The Onion made a fake Huff video and hacked their twitter,” joked another user.

The memes were out in full force.

One respondent sagely pointed out that leftists hate the Rudolph story because it smashes their victim narrative.

“Rudolph is the tale of a marginalised character who truimphs over adversary because of his uniqueness…..the left hate this story, because it undermines the victim narrative,” tweeted @appran.

Post-modernists will truly never be happy until every historical piece of art, TV, cinema or music has been poisoned by their cult dogma, but the backlash is more vociferous than ever.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


Related Articles

Exclusive: Infowars Reporters Go Inside the Migrant Caravan

Exclusive: Infowars Reporters Go Inside the Migrant Caravan

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Obama Bashes America

Video: Obama Bashes America

U.S. News
Comments

Clintons Face Empty Seats As Trump-Trashing Speaking Tour Kicks Off With A Coughing Fit

U.S. News
comments

CNN Contributor Marc Lamont Hill Calls for Destruction of Israel, Endorses Palestinian Violence

U.S. News
comments

Manafort passport stamps don’t show he entered London in all years Guardian claimed

U.S. News
comments

Comments