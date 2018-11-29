Huffington Post Says Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer is "Problematic," Internet Laughs in Their Face

The Huffington Post is facing widespread ridicule after posting a video in which it claims the original 1964 Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer television special is “problematic,” “bigoted” and offensive.

The animated TV special is much loved and re-broadcast every Christmas, but editors at the Huffington Post were seemingly determined to ruin it.

A video uploaded to Twitter claims that the animation is bigoted and offensive because it portrays Rudolph being “marginalized” and bullied by the other characters.

The holiday TV classic "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" is seriously problematic. ?? pic.twitter.com/dOgqPF3bAP — HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 29, 2018

The video quotes a blue check mark on Twitter who says Rudolph is a “racist” and “homophobic” parable and another who says “Santa’s operation is….in serious need of diversity and inclusion training.”

The video received a torrent of ridicule, with respondents pointing out that the whole point of the story is that Rudolph rises above marginalization and bullying to thrive against adversity.

“Imagine taking 54 years to figure out that everybody was rude to Rudolph,” said one respondent.

Imagine taking 54 years to figure out that everybody was rude to Rudolph. — ?? Koda ?? (@KodaOtt) November 29, 2018

“I think that’s the whole point of the story huffpo…,” replied another.

I think that's the whole point of the story huffpo… — Nico Sammy G ???? (@NicoSammyG) November 29, 2018

“Wait, so you’re telling me, in as story about overcoming adversity and bullying, the character had to be bullied? YA DON’T SAY!” added another.

Wait, so you're telling me, in as story about overcoming adversity and bullying, the character had to be bullied? YA DON'T SAY! — Guanglai Kangyi, Age 15 (@Gaunglai_Kangyi) November 29, 2018

“I think The Onion made a fake Huff video and hacked their twitter,” joked another user.

I think The Onion made a fake Huff video and hacked their twitter. — Any Democrat 2020 (@AnyDem2020) November 29, 2018

The memes were out in full force.

One respondent sagely pointed out that leftists hate the Rudolph story because it smashes their victim narrative.

“Rudolph is the tale of a marginalised character who truimphs over adversary because of his uniqueness…..the left hate this story, because it undermines the victim narrative,” tweeted @appran.

Rudolph is the tale of a marginalised character who truimphs over adversary because of his uniqueness…..the left hate this story, because it undermines the victim narrative. — 🇺🇸🇸🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿April (@aprran) November 29, 2018

Post-modernists will truly never be happy until every historical piece of art, TV, cinema or music has been poisoned by their cult dogma, but the backlash is more vociferous than ever.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.